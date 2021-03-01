16 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 16 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and no new deaths.
According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 5,951 total cases, with 595 currently active. There are 106 total deaths.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have seven patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 294,302 cases and 4,743 deaths statewide.