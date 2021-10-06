Salina, KS

150th Saline County COVID Death

Todd PittengerOctober 6, 2021

Saline County has hit a grim pandemic milestone, 150 people have now died from COVID-19 related causes.

The first COVID case in Saline County was reported on March 29th, 2020. The first COVID death was reported on April 5th of 2020. Since that time there have now been 150 people who have died.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 32 new COVID cases since Monday, and one new death. There are currently 528 active COVID cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports there are currently 17 people in the hospital combatting the virus.

An additional 162 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .3 percent. A total of 25,675 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 47.3 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.

 

 

 

 

150th Saline County COVID Death

