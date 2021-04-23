Salina, KS

15 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerApril 23, 2021

There are 15 new COVID cases in Saline County, and the first new death since March 22nd.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,169 total cases with 64 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 109.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have four patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 306,883 cases and 4,961 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

15 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

There are 15 new COVID cases in Saline County, and the first new death since March 22nd. Accordin...

