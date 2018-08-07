Salina, KS

$15-Million Dollar Scam

KSAL StaffAugust 7, 2018

A Salina woman contacts authorities after being scammed for $1,000.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a 52-year-old woman called police Monday after realizing she’d been duped by a caller who was promising a big cash prize.

The victim told investigators the scammer contacted her last week and told her she had won a $15.8 million dollar sweepstakes and to obtain the money she would have to send $100 for the cash to be released to her.

The caller ended up convincing the woman to make several transactions – sending $1,000 through Western Union before she called police.

