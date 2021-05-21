Salina, KS

14th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 21, 2021

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then over half of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th arrest is Jerimey Haith. He was wanted for burglary, trespassing, and criminal damage to property.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,429 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

CAPTURED Haith, Jerimey, Lee

14th Most Wanted Arrest

