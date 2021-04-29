Salina, KS

14-Year-Old Shot in SW Kansas

Todd PittengerApril 29, 2021

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the face in a park in Southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department are investigating after a Ulysses teen was shot in a park on Wednesday evening.

According to the KBI, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday a resident who lives near the Russ Binney Park called 911 after hearing shots fired in the park. Officers responded to the park at the northeast corner of the intersection of W. Santa Fe Ave. and S. College St., where they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Preliminary information indicates that six teenagers, four males and two females, were spending time in the park when a 14-year-old male was struck by a round from a handgun that one of the teens possessed.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the teen to the Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was later flown to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Wichita. The teen is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

