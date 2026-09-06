Missing Man Found Dead

A search for a man who went missing while out scouting hunting areas ended with the discovery of his body.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday first Responders from the US Army Corp of Engineers, Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Marquette, Ellsworth, and Kanopolis Fire Departments, Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad, along with Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Deputies and numerous area ranchers, on horseback assisted in the search of a 62 year old Great Bend man who was out scouting hunting grounds in Ellsworth County on walk-in hunting areas southwest of the City of Kanopolis.

This was an extensive search utilizing drones, tracking dogs, and electronic cellular tracking technology.