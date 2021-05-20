Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 66 °

13th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 20, 2021

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then over a dozen of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the 13th arrest is  Allysa Nicole Haith. She was wanted for multiple counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and traffic violations.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,428 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

CAPTURED Haith, Allysa, Nicole

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

13th Most Wanted Arrest

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then over a dozen o...

May 20, 2021 Comments

Tools Stolen from Trailer

Kansas News

May 20, 2021

Free Grab-and-Go Summer Lunches

Top News

May 20, 2021

Kansas Football Moves First Two Gam...

Sports News

May 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

13th Most Wanted Arrest
May 20, 2021Comments
Tools Stolen from Trailer
May 20, 2021Comments
Man Killed in McPherson C...
May 20, 2021Comments
Eisenhower Museum Back Op...
May 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices