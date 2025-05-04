Jose Pepper’s Pleasing Downtown Diners

It took a little longer than anticipated to finally open because they wanted to make sure everything was “just right”. The anticipated Jose Pepper’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Downtown Salina opened in late April, and already is a big hit.

Originally founded in Kansas City, including the new Salina restaurant , there are now a dozen Jose Pepper’s with other locations in the Kanas City area, Topeka, and Wichita. Along with Jose Pepper’s, the company also operates nine Cactus Grill locations across the Kansas City area.

General Manager Tracy Allen tells KSAL News the restaurant provides daily fresh, and prepped food. The menu consist of a wide variety of Tex-Mex food along with their staple, espinaca dip and freshly-squeezed, lime juice margaritas.

Allen says the Salina location is a first of its kind in the company. It’s a hybrid between Jose Pepper’s and Cactus Grill. It features the Jose Pepper’s food menu and the Cactus Grill bar mixes.

The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating, with an all-seasonal patio that has fans, heaters, and windows that open/close.

The outdoor patio area has a stage, and there will be periodic live entertainment.

An official grand opening for Jose Pepper’s will be held in the near future.