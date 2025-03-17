Theatre / Dinner Train Excursions Planned

Two of Abilene’s oldest nonprofit organizations are joining forces this year to create a taste of the arts and Kansas home cooking. The Great Plains Theater and the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad are planning six Great Plains Theater Weekend specials featuring Saturday GPT matinee performances followed by dinner on the A&SV’s Smoky Valley Limited dinner train, prepared by area restaurants and caterers.

According to the railroad, the productions that have been selected for the GPT-A&SV program include: “Steel Magnolias” on May 10, “All Shook Up” on May 31, “Big Fish” on June 28, “Tuck Everlasting” on July 19, “Much Ado About Nothing” on October 4, and “Holiday Inn” on December 6. Under the plan, persons wanting to catch a matinee theater production on those days and dine on the Limited that evening can make their reservations through the GPT box office, paying one price for both activities.

The concept is the brainchild of Ross Boelling, A&SV President and General Manager, and Becky Dibben, GPT operations manager, and it represents a desire by both entities to further bolster Abilene’s tourism economy.

“This is still another way for us to work with museums and other attractions here in Abilene to make our train rides even more special,” Boelling said. “Our 2025 schedule features some remarkable entertainment options on our excursion and dinner trains, and with this program, we want to help showcase Great Plains’ efforts to bring professional theater to Central Kansas.”

Promotional partnerships are important to enhance community awareness for theaters and other performance venues, according to Dibben. She and Dylan Blackwood, GPT’s choreographer and dance instructor, said that their goals for the GPT-A&SV partnership are to enhance Abilene’s status as one of the top tourist destinations in Kansas.

“We’re a tourism town, so the more we can combine things, the more successful we will all be,” said Dibben, who noted that theater goers coming from long distances are often in search of as many things to do and see as possible. Parents of actors who are cast in GPT productions––and who usually come from many points across the country– often stay here for extended periods and want to see attractions in Abilene and Central Kansas.

“We get calls all the time from people who are touring the Presidential library, who find out we’re producing professional theater in Abilene, and they want to come see a show,” Blackwood added. “I think programs like our association with the railroad will expand tourism and the attraction to the area.

Boelling has reserved the Smoky Valley Limited’s new “Eveland Creek” dining car for Great Plains patrons, which has a seating capacity of 56 diners. People who are not theater goers will dine in the Chicago and Enterprise cars.

“Since we can accommodate a maximum of 56 people, it’s advisable to get your reservations in early,” said Boelling, who stressed that tickets for the matinee dinner trains can only be purchased over the phone by calling the Great Plains Theater box office at 785-263-4574. Patrons will declare their train seating preference and menu options at that time.