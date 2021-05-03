13 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

There are 13 new COVID cases in Saline County, and two new new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,229 total cases with 74 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 111.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have two patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 309,645 cases and 4,985 deaths statewide.