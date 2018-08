Salina Police are investigating a theft after some high-end surveying equipment was stolen from a job site.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime Monday between 9:30am and 12:30pm, someone removed a Sokkia GPS unit off a 7-foot pole and then left the area.

Police say a work crew from Smoky Hill Construction was using the equipment in the 100 block of S. 4th Street when it was stolen.

The GPS kit is valued at $12,000.