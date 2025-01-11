127th Midwest Art Exhibition to Open

Four new exhibitions comprising the 127th annual Midwest Art Exhibition will open in Lindsborg later this month. The Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery will host the exhibition January 26th through April 20th. According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, the shows include: Rearview Mirror, a retrospective by McPherson painter Wayne Conyers

Enigma, paintings by Brian Hinkle of Wichita

Selections from the Society of American Graphic Artists 89th Annual Members Exhibition

Sandzen-Greenough Family Print Highlights from the Permanent Collection The opening reception for the exhibitions will be on Sunday, January 26, 2:00-4:00pm, with exhibition talks beginning at 2:30pm. The Midwest Art Exhibition was founded in 1899 by three local Lindsborg artists – Birger Sandzén, Carl Lotave, and G. N. Malm – as a complement to the annual Messiah Festival held at Bethany College. Today, it represents the longest running annual art exhibition in Kansas and primarily features works by artists invited by the Sandzén Gallery or from the Gallery’s permanent collection. The Sandzén Gallery is located at 401 N. First Street. Hours are 10:00am-5:00pm, Tuesday-Saturday, and 1:00-5:00pm on Sunday. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. Docent tours for groups are available by two-week advance appointment. For more information about Birger Sandzén, the Gallery, or these exhibitions visit the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery website or phone (785) 227-2220.