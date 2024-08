Copper wiring were stolen from a new apartment complex construction site.

Salina Police James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday at 6 am, employees from Will Electric called about 1,520 feet of copper wiring that was stolen the day before. The wires were installed inside the wall of an apartment and were ripped out.

Value of the copper wire is estimated at $1,250, while the cost to reinstall is $1,500. There are no suspects at this time.