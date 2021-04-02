Salina, KS

12 New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerApril 2, 2021

There are 12 new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,081 total cases with 33 currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have no patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 302,873 cases and 4,932 deaths statewide.

