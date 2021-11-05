Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 42 °

12 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerNovember 4, 2021

A dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online back on October 2nd. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then 12 of them have been caught.

The latest arrests include:

  • Shaun Haymond
  • Kenyatta Matthews

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,495 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Shaun Haymond

Shaun Haymond

 

Kenyatta Matthews

Kenyatta Matthews

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Convicted in Autopsy Services C...

A Kansas man has been found guilty on six criminal charges related to providing autopsy services in ...

November 5, 2021 Comments

Sheriffs Address Issues At Larned S...

Top News

November 5, 2021

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled For M...

Kansas News

November 4, 2021

12 Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

November 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Convicted in Autopsy ...
November 5, 2021Comments
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canc...
November 4, 2021Comments
12 Most Wanted Arrests
November 4, 2021Comments
Restrooms at Soccer Compl...
November 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices