11th Most Wanted Arrest

March 29, 2021

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

The new most wanted list went online back on March 6th. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since that time 11 of the 24 people on the list have been arrested. Additionally, another warrant has been canceled.

The latest arrest is James Miller. He was wanted for felony possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,402 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

ARRESTED Miller, James, Dean

