11 New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2021

There are eleven new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,111 total cases with 35 cases currently active.

There have been no deaths since March 22nd. The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have three patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 304,719 cases and 4,930 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

