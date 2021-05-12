11 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 11 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,268 total cases with 57 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 114.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 3 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 311,338 total cases and 5,029 deaths statewide.