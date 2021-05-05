11 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

There are 11 new COVID cases in Saline County, and one new new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,240 total cases with 75 cases currently active. There have now also been four confirmed cases of The UK variant, B.1.1.7.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 112.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have one patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website indicates a cluster of cases at Holiday Resort Health & Rehab of Salina, where there have been 18 cases in the past 14 days.

Overall in Kansas there have been 310,115 total cases and 4,999 deaths statewide.