Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 46 °

11 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2021

There are 11 new COVID cases in Saline County, and one new new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,240 total cases with 75 cases currently active. There have now also been four confirmed cases of The UK variant, B.1.1.7.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 112.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have one patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website indicates a cluster of cases at Holiday Resort Health & Rehab of Salina, where there have been 18 cases in the past 14 days.

Overall in Kansas there have been 310,115 total cases and 4,999 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Saline County Lagging in Vaccinatio...

Saline County is lagging behind statewide COVID vaccination numbers. According to the Kansas ...

May 5, 2021 Comments

11 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

COVID-19 Top News

May 5, 2021

COVID Vaccination Clinics Planned

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 5, 2021

Sixth Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

May 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Vaccination Clinics...
May 5, 2021Comments
Museum Presents: Upstairs...
May 5, 2021Comments
Medical Marijuana Bill Cl...
May 5, 2021Comments
AMBER ALERT: Missing Chil...
May 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices