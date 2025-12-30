$100,000 Donation Match for Salina Rescue Mission

The clock is ticking down on a $100,000 End-of-Year Match for your 2025 donation to the Salina Rescue Mission.

Chad Young Executive Director at the Salina Rescue Mission joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how donations can directly help the mission provide more services than just food and shelter.

Young says after meeting immediate needs- the mission works on helping men move from crisis to stability.

During this campaign, every donation made to the Salina Rescue Mission throughout the month of December will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $100,000. Call for more information 785-833-6743.

Food donations may be delivered seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to the Mission located at 1716 Summers Road in Salina.

Photo Courtesy Salina Rescue Mission FB