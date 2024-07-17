100 Years of Broadcasting at KSU

For a century, Kansas State University has been “bringing the college to the people and the people to the college,” becoming a pioneer radio voice when KSAC first aired on Dec. 1, 1924. The university will commemorate this historic milestone as the first educational broadcasting station in Kansas with the K-State Radio Centennial: A Century of Sound and Service . The event will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, on the west side of Nichols Hall, 702 Mid-Campus Drive, on the K-State Manhattan campus.

“We are excited to commemorate a century of broadcasting excellence at K-State, celebrating the rich legacy of Kansas radio,” said Allison Mazzei, Kansas Association of Broadcasters president. “As one of the few surviving examples of their kind in the United States, these iconic towers symbolize the university’s dedication to connecting and educating communities. This milestone event honors the profound historical significance of our broadcasting history and its enduring impact on Kansas and beyond.”

The public celebration will highlight K-State’s rich broadcasting legacy with performances by the Pride of Wildcat Land marching band and theatre program students. Attendees will also hear from distinguished speakers, including former U.S. Sen. and KSAC broadcaster Sam Brownback, journalist and former National Public Radio Vice President for News and Information William Buzenberg, National Association of Broadcasting President Curtis LeGeyt and K-State Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Marshall Stewart.

