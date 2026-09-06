Salina Labor Day Celebration Resurrected

After a several year hiatus, a celebration of Salina labor is planned in Salina on Labor Day.

Modern day organized celebrations of labor were held in Salina dating back to 2007. This year, Ad Astra Books and Coffee in Downtown Salina is hosting a free community Labor Day celebration to honor workers.

The celebration will include live music with performances by area country-folk musician Don Wagner starting at 5:00 PM and Blues Music Award-nominated Delta blues singer and guitarist Johnny Long at 5:30 PM.

There will be an open mic session starting at around 6:45 PM to allow community members to share songs or spoken word.

Ad Astra is offering a specialized Labor Day menu with refreshments available for purchase throughout the evening

The celebration is co-sponsored by the Salina Area Workers Coalition and Salina Media Connection . Admission is completely free, but donations are welcomed.