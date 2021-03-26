Salina, KS

10 New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2021

There are 10 new COVID cases in Saline County, no new deaths, and for the first time in over a year no hospitalizations.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,052 total cases with 99 currently active. It’s the first time since August that fewer than 100 people were being monitored.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have no patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 301,433 cases and 4,891 deaths statewide.

 

