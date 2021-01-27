Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 10 °

1 Vision Hiring Boosts KSU Poly

Tim Unruh / Salina Airport AuthorityJanuary 27, 2021

Job openings in aviation maintenance translates to more interest as students seek certification and degrees in that major at Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.

Late in 2019, a couple months after 1Vision Aviation opened in the Salina Regional Airport, K-State Poly had fewer than 10 students enrolled in aviation maintenance.

Now there are 55 to 60, said Prof. Terry Hunt, aviation department chair, who is both a pilot and an airframe and power plant mechanic.

“Aviation maintenance has always been important,” he said. “These airplanes are highly sophisticated. It’s just an exciting career, a lucrative career and you make a great salary.”

Having 1Vision within walking distance of the campus is a benefit to the program, said Andrew Smith, professor of aviation at K-State Poly in a November 2019 story. A number of professional pilot and aviation maintenance students have landed part-time jobs at 1Vision, where they receive real-world experience.

“We’re excited that 1Vision is hiring. We’re seeing that trend across the industry,” Hunt said. “Maybe we can send some of our graduates their way.”

K-State Poly will be doing “a lot of recruiting” to technologically minded persons for those careers, he said.

“We’re going to get into the high schools and let juniors and seniors know the career is out there,” Hunt said. “We’re starting to see an uptick in enrollment.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

1 Vision Hiring Boosts KSU Poly

Job openings in aviation maintenance translates to more interest as students seek certification and ...

January 27, 2021 Comments

Job Openings Illuminate Salina Hous...

Top News

January 27, 2021

Student Housing is Hot Issue

Top News

January 27, 2021

4 New Deaths, 67 New COVID Cases

COVID-19 Kansas News

January 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 Vision Hiring Boosts KS...
January 27, 2021Comments
4 New Deaths, 67 New COVI...
January 27, 2021Comments
Fire Destroys Work Shop
January 27, 2021Comments
Mann Selected to Serve On...
January 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices