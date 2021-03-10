Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 36 °

1 New Death, 17 New COVID Cases

Todd PittengerMarch 10, 2021

There is one new death and 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total number of positive cases for Saline County is 5,997 with 196 currently active.

There are 107 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have two patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 297,229 cases and 4,851 deaths statewide.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

1 New Death, 17 New COVID Cases

There is one new death and 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. According to the Sali...

March 10, 2021 Comments

Jeff Long Steps Down As KU Athletic...

Sports News

March 10, 2021

Man Killed in Officer Involved Shoo...

Kansas News

March 10, 2021

Salina Bus Manufacturer Closing

Top News

March 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Killed in Officer Inv...
March 10, 2021Comments
Homemade Trailer Stolen F...
March 10, 2021Comments
KSU Poly Planning Webinar...
March 10, 2021Comments
20 Percent of Saline Coun...
March 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices