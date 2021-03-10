1 New Death, 17 New COVID Cases

There is one new death and 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total number of positive cases for Saline County is 5,997 with 196 currently active.

There are 107 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have two patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information: