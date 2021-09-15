1 New COVID Death, 45 New Cases

There has been 1 new COVID death in Saline County since Monday and 45 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, with the new death there have been 142 COVID-related deaths locally during the pandemic. With the 45 new cases there have been 7,685 total cases with 6,884 recoveries.

There are currently 659 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 17 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

An additional 293 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this past week, an increase of .6 percent. A total of 25,139 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 46.4 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.