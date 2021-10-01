1 Killed, 4 Hurt in Crash

One person was killed and four other people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in rural Clay county late Thursday night.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Kevin Dettmer from Randolph was driving a 2006 Dodge Durango SUV. As he was headed east on a rural road he swerved to avoid a cardboard box. Dettmer then over-corrected, struck a bridge pillar. The SUV came to rest under under the bridge.
Dettmer was killed in the crash. Four other people suffered suspected serious injuries. They were identified as:
- 39-year-old Kyra Dettmer
- 11-year-old Kaghen Dettmer
- 8-year-old Kinsley Dettmer
- 5-year-old Kaehl Dettmer
The crash happened at 9:15 Thursday night on a rural road about 8 miles north of the Clay County community of Green, Kansas.