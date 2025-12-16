🎥: Troopers Graduate Salina Academy

Overa dozen recruits had their badges pinned on Tuesday afternoon in Salina and officially became Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The new troopers are part of KHP Recruit Classes #73 and #74, the latest graduates from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

Class 73 completed 24 weeks of intensive training. They will now report to their duty station to receive additional field training.

Class 74 is comprised of experienced certified law enforcment officers who underwent 13 weeks of training. These troopers have completed their field training.

The featured speaker was Roy Roper, a retired KHP Sergeant and a Senior Magistrate Judge.

The highlight of the day was the officers taking their oath, and then each having their new badge pinned on by a chosen loved one.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina is a facility where new Kansas State Troopers receive their initial training, providing them with both basic and advanced law enforcement skills. The academy, located at the former Marymount College campus, also hosts other law enforcement training programs and events, including the American Legion’s Cadet Law program.

