🎥 Thieves Rappel Into Bar

Thieves were caught on video rappelling from a ceiling into a McPherson County bar and grill early Thursday morning.

The Main Street Bar and Grill in Canton shared two videoes of the crime Thursday afternoon.

The videoes show two thieves rappelling into the bar from above. After the first one is inside, a bag of tools is dropped down, before the second masked thief jumps down.

The duo then use the tools break into a couple of gaming machines and take the money from them before leaving.

The business says any information leading to the arrest of these individuals would be very helpful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact McPherson County Crime Stoppers.

VIDEO OF CRIME

SECOND VIDEO OF CRIME