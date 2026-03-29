🎥 Salinans Rally Again For No Kings

Salina was among cities where No Kings demonstrations took place across the country Saturday, including about 30 across Kansas, following similar No Kings protests that took place in June and October.

Once of the largest protests in Kansas was in Shawnee Mission, where advocacy organizations and thousands of community members gathered along Metcalf Avenue for six miles.

In Salina a day-long event was held at Jerry Ivey Park. It started with a protest at the corner of Ohio and Magnolia, before moving into the park. Becky Norlin was one of the organizers.

Inside the park in south Salina, speakers took to the gazebo stage, sharing their perspectives and calls to action. There was a march, and a vigil to end the day.

No Kings day national organizers anticipated more than 3,000 demonstrations across the United States, in every congressional district, and worldwide marches were organized on six continents.

A spokesperson of the national organization Our Revolution, which helped with events across the country, told KSAL News the expansion of No Kings protests into red districts, swing areas, and rural communities reflects growing dissatisfaction across the political spectrum, including among voters who previously supported Trump and are now grappling with economic hardship.

Organizers said Saturday night at least 8 million people participated worldwide in the protests.

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