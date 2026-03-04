🎥 Salina Students Stage Protest

About 100 Students at Salina Central High School gathered during the noon hour and walked out of the school in peaceful protest. The group left the school and gathered outside Salina Stadium, before marching in solidarity to the sidewalk in front of the school were they held signs and stood in protest of recent ICE and immigration action.

The walkout and protest was not school sponsored, but rather was organized by Alex Kelly, who is a junior at Central. He told KSAL News he felt moved to do something about the injustice of innocent people being deported, and the methods Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, have been using.

Kelly said he met with administrators prior to the planned event. He says he knows there will be consequences, and he is willing to accept whatever punishment might becoming.

The group walked out at at around 12:45, and planned keep up the protest outside for a couple of hours, until dismissal time.

The Salina walkout and protest was one of many other similar events that have been happening across the country, and across Kansas. There have been at least a dozen in Kansas.

KSAL News reached out to USD 305 and received this response:

“Salina Public Schools is aware of recent social media posts and emails circulating regarding a potential student walkout.

These messages did not originate from official district communications channels and were not approved by the district. Salina Public Schools is not sponsoring, organizing or endorsing any walkout activities.

Salina Public Schools values and respects student perspectives and recognizes students’ constitutional right to express their views in a lawful and peaceful manner. However, walkouts are not sponsored, organized or endorsed by any member of the staff, school or district. Our staff’s role remains neutral, with a focus on supporting student safety and maintaining a quality educational environment.

Salina Public Schools will continue to abide by all state and federal laws and Board of Education policies. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority as we maintain a safe, quality learning environment and protect instructional time. The school day will proceed as usual and SPS expects all students to attend class, adhering to our attendance policy.

We encourage families to have thoughtful, open conversations with their students about civic engagement and expectations surrounding school attendance. We thank our parents, guardians and community for their partnership in maintaining a safe, conducive learning environment that supports student success.”