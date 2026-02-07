🎥 Return of the Polar Plunge

With the air temperature hovering around 40 degrees, the water temperature was barely above freezing at 34 degrees Saturday morning as a group of volunteers took the “Polar Plunge” into the ice covered lake at the Webster Conference Center.

The Salina Polar Plunge event to help support Kansas Special Olympics was held at the Webster Conference Center. The event featured an entire morning of activities, including a “Polar 5k” run and a pancake feed.

The main event of the day was a plunge off a dock into the lake on the property. The Saline County Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad Dive Team used a chainsaw to cut a hole in the ice, which was three inches thick.

With a couple of rescue divers in the water, an ice rescue pontoon in the water, and EMS standing by as a precaution, plungers leaped into the water. Each person who took the plunge was motivated by donations from friends and family. Some were dressed in colorful costumes.

The Polar Plunge had been an annual event in Salina. It was put on hiatus during the pandemic, and the last one was in 2020. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan credited Lt. Scott Trembley with reviving the event, and bringing in back. Trembley, along with Saline County District Court Administrator Todd Heitschmidt, worked together to bring back the full morning of event. The duo indicated that based on how things went this year they have ideas on how to make it even better next year.

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge go to help Kansas Special Olympics.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE