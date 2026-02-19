🎥 KHP Expanding Grappler Collection

A new tool implemented as part of a Kansas Highway Patrol pilot program to end high-speed pursuits more safely and effectively is being expanded.

According to the agency, they will be adding four additional Grappler Police Bumpers to their enforcement lineup.

The agency first began using the Grappler in the Wichita and Kansas City areas last summer. The device mounts to the front of a patrol car and extends a net to entangle a fleeing vehicle’s wheels, bringing it to a controlled stop.

With specialized training, additional troopers will be able to bring high-speed chases to a safe and controlled stop- protecting lives, reducing risks, and keeping Kansas roadways safer for everyone.