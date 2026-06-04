🎥 KHP Adding Motorcycle Units

The Kansas Highway Patrol now has motorcycles on patrol.

According to the agency, they are expanding their presence on Kansas highways with the addition of six motorcycle units. Specially trained troopers assigned to these motorcycles will be focused on enforcement and roadway safety across the state.

The goal of the motorcycle units is to curb aggressive driving, reduce crashes, and make roads safer by enforcing all traffic laws. The primary focus initially is metropolitan areas, but the motorcycles will also spread out across the state, especially for special enforcment.

If you see a trooper on the side of the road move over or slow down to give them space to work safely.