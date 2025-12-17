🎥 High Wind to Impact Travel

High wind creating blowing dust is expected to created dangerous driving conditions across the area on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for a large portion of Western and Central Kansas, including the Salina area, from 2:00 Thursday morning through 6:00 Thursday evening.

Northwest wind, gusting to 60 mph, will cause areas of blowing dust. Reduced visibility from the dust may make driving difficult, especially along Interstate 70 west of Salina. The peak timing will be between 9am and 4pm.

The strong wind will combine with dry conditions to elevate the grassland fire danger into the extreme category on Thursday. Any fires that start will be difficult to control.

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol launched a new safety campaign Wednesday, sharing safety guidance for Kansas drivers traveling through areas with blowing dust and high wind.

Dust storms often occur from December to April. The region’s flat plains, open agricultural fields, ongoing drought conditions and strong wind patterns create an environment where hazardous dust storms can develop rapidly. “In Kansas, a windy day can turn dangerous fast. Knowing how to react properly can save lives,” said Technical Trooper Tod Hileman. Drivers are urged to prioritize safety over speed when encountering high winds or sudden reduced visibility. The high winds can create sudden gusts and cause larger vehicles, including large trucks, RVs and trailers, to sway or lose control. Blowing dust adds another layer of danger, with visibility capable of dropping to zero within seconds. These sudden “brownout” conditions increase the likelihood of multi-vehicle crashes. “It’s important to remember what to do in these situations, because these steps may be the difference between safety and disaster. We want the traveling public to be knowledgeable, so they can respond when visibility is low,” said KDOT Director of Safety Troy Whitworth. The Pull Off, Lights Out campaign outlines several critical safety steps for motorists involving dust storms, which include: Avoid driving into or through a dust storm, if possible.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible.

Turn on low beam headlights if you must drive through dust.

Never stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the roadway and away from other vehicles.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including headlights and emergency flashers, while parked.

Set the emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belt buckled and wait for the visibility to clear. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather alerts and be aware of rapidly changing conditions throughout the region. For current road conditions and traffic information before you leave, visit Kandrive.gov or call 511. _ _ _