🎥 Fire Damages Apartment Complex

A fire Wednesday afternoon at a South Salina apartment complex has left eight units uninhabitable.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL News at around 3:00 crews were dispatched to the Chapel Ridge Apartments at 2363 Chapel Ridge Place to the report of a fire. The Chief says dispatch received multiple calls that heavy smoke and flames were coming from one of the buildings.

According to Pearson, the first crews on scene discovered an active fire on the font side of one of the buildings in the complex, extending to the roof. They made an aggressive attack, and got the fire under control, but not until it had breached through the roof and into the attic.

Pearson attributes the aggressive attack by his firefighters, and a firewall which was installed in the building, to keeping the fire from spreading. Pearson says firefighters did an excellent job.

Four apartment units suffered extensive damage, and four other suffered lesser damage. All eight are uninhabitable.

The Chief says it appears the fire started on the outside of the building and worked its way up to the roof. They are investigating to determine how it specifically started.

There were no injuries, to residents or firefighters.