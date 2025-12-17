🎥 Christmas Brass Choir to Perform Saturday

The Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir will be perform this weekend. The group of area musicians will perform at an event on Saturday at the Central Mall.

Organizers tell KSAL News this will be the largest gathering ever for the event, with over 100 musicians participating. Included among the musicians is the entire percussion section from the Salina Symphony.

Brass players from area high schools, colleges, and seasoned adults will all participate in this event. This group began five years ago with the intent of providing Christmas brass ensemble music to the community.

This brass choir provides inspirational holiday music that will lift your spirits during the holiday season rush. The 45-minute concert will feature a variety of traditional Christmas favorites, along with current favorite holiday songs.

The Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir is under the direction of Steven Lueth, retired instrumental music instructor.

The concert will begin at 12:30 in the food court at the Mall, and is free and open to the public.

The Salina area wide Christmas Brass Choir with “Sleigh Ride” from last year’s performance.