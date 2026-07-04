🎥 Celebrating 250 Years of America

Salina kicked off celebrations of the nation’s 250th birthday on Friday with the annual Play Day in the Park / Old Fashioned 4th of July.

The community gathered to enjoy watermelon and hot dogs while children participated in games and played in bubble foam.

The evening concluded with the Salina Municipal Band performing a selection of patriotic favorites, bringing the holiday celebration to a festive close.

The fun moves Saturday to the Berkley Family Recreation Area for the Salina SkyFire fireworks spectacular, presented by JRI Hospitality, the City of Salina, and other local partners. Everyone is invited to come with friends and family and celebrate Independence Day at this free event.

Free parking will be available in the Berkley Family Recreation Area parking lots south of the fireworks launch area. Gates open at 7:00.

Among other things, KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger will be broadcasting live from the event.

The fireworks begin at 10:00, and will again be choregraphed to a very special patriotic music montage. The music can be heard on the Salina Meridian Media Radio stations this year including:

Y-93.7 – 93.7 FM

FM 104.9 – 104.9 FM

Newsradio 1150 KSAL – 1150 AM and 106.7 FM

The show will begin with a greeting from Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock before fireworks will fill the sky for about 20 minutes. The patriotic soundtrack includes everything from John Philips Sousa to Katy Perry.