Storage Unit in Salina Burglarized

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit at the 2400 block of Centennial.

Sgt. James Feldman tells KSAL News that several items were taken from one of the units including jewelry, a digital camcorder and a marble vanity wash stand. The total value of all items is $1,100.

Feldman says that an employee of the storage unit found the lock to the unit and two others cut. However, items were only stolen from one of the units.

The theft occurred between August 4 at 11 A.M. and August 5 at 5 P.M.