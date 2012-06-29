Four Most Wanted Arrests

Four people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:

David Bolen

Kelvin Lopez

Christopher Shields

Derek Richter

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,646 criminals have been caught, and 383 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

