Salina’s Most Wanted January 2018
KSAL StaffJanuary 6, 2018
UPDATED 1-6-18
The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.
The January list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 44 people is online.
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,653 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.
Allen, Marc, Steven – PV/Poss of Opiates, No tax stamp, Violation of PFA, DWS
Angeles, Sarai – PV/Burglary, Poss. Of Meth
Armstrong, Jeffery, Lamont – Poss. Of Meth w/ intent 1000 ft. of a School, No tax stamp, Agg. AssaultCrim. Poss. Of a firearm, DV Battery, Poss. Of Para.
Buck, David, William – PV/Possession of Meth
Cardenas, Rachael, Marie – PV/ Possession of Cocaine
Clark, John, Daniel – A&D Drug Court, PV Poss. Of Marijuana w/ Intent
Collins, Timothy, James, Jr. – PV/Felony Obstruction, Poss of Marijuana, Burglary, Theft, Poss of Para
Colson, Bradley, Wayne – PV/Felony Poss of Para
Davenport, Paul, Jay – PV Poss. Of Meth, Theft
Douglas, Joseph, Troy – Registered Offender Violation, PV/Distribution of Marijuana, Meth
Garman, Dylan, Eugene – PV Burglary/Meth
Gerlach, Krystal, Lee – Forgery, Theft by Deception
Greenwood, Michael, James – PV/Distribution of an Opiate
Griffin, Molly, Gene – PV/ Poss. Of Meth, Interference with LEO
Griffin, Richard, Lee – Felony Theft, DUI, No DL
Gross, Marisa, Lynn – PV/Poss of Meth, Flee & Elude
Harris, Jarvis, Joseph – Agg. FTA, Reckless Endangerment
Helzer, Troy, Allen – PV, A&D, Poss of Meth, Poss. Of Stolen Prop. Agg. FTA
Hill, Quintavian, Latrell – Felony Abuse of a Child
Howard, Justin, Ian – Felony Theft
Hulsey, William, Joseph, Lonnie – PV/Poss of Meth, Poss of Marijuana
Kilat, Christopher, Opio – FTA Meth
Kirby, Patrick, William – PV/Poss. Of Meth
Kirby, Lori, Ann – PV/ Felony Theft
Linaweaver, Amberlee, June – Theft of Services
Mersch, David, Michael – FTA, PV, Felony Theft, Criminal Trespass
Metzger, Harold, Edward – PV/Burglary, Theft, Criminal Trespass
Mierzejewski, Davis Gerald – Burglary/Theft
Miller, John, David – PV/ Arson, Felony Theft
Miller, Sarah, Marie – Violation of Kansas Offender Registration
Mullen, Steven, Patrick – Felony DUI, DWS, Proof of Insur. Refusal of PBT, Fail to Yield
Neef, Byron, Bryant – PV, Possession of Meth
Scott, Jeremy Michael – Felony Probation Violation Aggravated Assault
Noyes, Forrest, Christopher, Oscar – Drug Court A&D PV/Theft, Poss. Of Meth, Battery
Poague, Sabel, Rose – Meth/Para
Ratcliff, Justice, Autumn – PV/Poss of Marijuana, Poss. Of Opiates, Poss of Stolen Prop.
Rayburn, Kevin, Michael – FTA/ Poss of Meth, Para, Interference with LEO
Reinwald, Allen, Wayne -PV/Poss of Marijuana, Felony Theft
Rogers, Mandy Marie – PV Meth
Russell, Austin, Ray – PV, DWS, NoProof of Ins, Fail to Yield, Habitual Violator, Poss of Para
Smith, Dominique, Lamont Dshaun – PV, Poss. Of Marijuana, Cocaine, Interfere w/ LEO
Svendblad, Napoleon, III – A&D Drug Court, PV/ Poss. Of Meth, Poss of Para
Tellis, Lakendra, Rochelle – PV/Felony Theft, Contribute to Childs Misconduct
Tucker,Trevon Niko -PV Poss. Opiates/Forgery X2,Theft
Watson,Alexander Jake -FTA Meth/Heroin/MJ/Para X2/Driving while Suspend
Whitworth, Daniel, Julian – Theft by Deception, Making a False Writing
Wickliffe, Demetric, Antonio – PV/ Burglary, Attempted Burglary, Theft, DTP
