Salina’s Most Wanted January 2018

UPDATED 1-6-18

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The January list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 44 people is online.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,653 criminals have been caught, and 374 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

(Click Photos to Enlarge)