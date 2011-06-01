Salina Tech Graduation Set For May 6
KSAL Staff - April 30, 2017 9:30 am
Graduation ceremonies for Salina Area Technical College’s Class of 2017 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Stiefel Theater in downtown Salina.
The guest speaker will be Scott Smathers, Vice President for Workforce Development for the Kansas Board of Regents.
In all, 132 students are graduating. A few facts about the class:
- Three graduates are earning two Associate of Applied Science degrees;
- Nine of the graduates are members of the National Technical Honor Society;
- Graduates range in age from 17 to 53;
- 94 of the graduates are male, 38 female;
- Eight of the female graduates are graduating from traditionally male-dominated career fields
o 1 in Automotive Technology (who previously completed the Auto Collision Repair program)
o 1 in Computer Aided Drafting
o 2 in Construction Technology
o 1 in Electrical Technology
o 1 in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
o 2 in Welding Technology
- 24 of the graduates are also graduating from high school this year, coming from 11 different high schools and one home school.