Salina Spruces Up For Earth Day

The spirit of Earth Day, and the spirit of community, was alive and well in Salina on Saturday.

About 150 volunteers came out on a chilly, damp, morning to help with the Salina Spring Spruce Up.

Several agencies work together for the Spring Spruce Up. The goal is simple. To recruit volunteers who spread out in the community and perform work projects.

Volunteers performed multiple tasks, things like picking up trash in parks, landscaping at a couple of locations, planting and sprucing up in Downtown Salina, clearing brush and debris along the Smoky Hill River, and even helping several senior citizens with repair and maintenance at their homes.

Salina City Commissioner Jon Blanchard was one of those who helped coordinate the Spring Spruce Up. He told KSAL News that it was refreshing to see so many young people among the volunteers.

Among the volunteers were multiple students from several Salina schools including Salina South High School and Salina Central High School among others. A large group of cadets from St. John’s Military also joined in the effort, as did three different church groups. Blanchard said that they all are making a positive difference in the community.

It’s no coincidence that the Spring Spruce Up effort falls on Earth Day. Organizers use it as a way to locally participate in the worldwide effort.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. Worldwide, various events are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day events in more than 193 countries.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)