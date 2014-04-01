Philips to Layoff 32 Employees

A workforce reduction has been announced at a Salina manufacturing plant.

In a statement, Philips Lighting tells KSAL News that the Salina workforce is being reduced by 32 employees.

“As the lighting industry continues to transform at an accelerated rate, Philips Lighting continues to look for ways to increase operational efficiency. That is why we have made the decision to modify the shift structure at our manufacturing facility located in Salina, which has resulted in a small reduction in the workforce.

Reductions in workforce are always a difficult decision, and Philips Lighting is committed to managing all matters related to the 32 employees affected in a respectful and professional manner. The company has worked to ensure timely notification of employees in compliance with all local and federal laws. In addition, Philips will work with local and federal officials to assist these employees with placement and/or retraining programs. ”

The Philips Lighting plant, located at 3861 S. 9th Street, is one of the largest employers in Salina. With the workforce reduction, the company will employ 249 workers.