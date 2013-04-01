ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 73 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 88 °F | Lo: 65 °F

Friday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Saturday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Sunday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Monday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 69 °F

Salina Technical College
Wild Bill Contest

Nine Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL Staff - August 10, 2017 9:45 am

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and as of Thursday nine of them have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The August list went online Saturday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Nicholas Ratley

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,600 criminals have been caught, and 364 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Nicholas Ratley – Felony Failure to Appear Theft / Criminal Use of Financial Card X2 / Att Fel Theft / Theft by Deception

 

 

Complete List of Salina’s Most Wanted

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 