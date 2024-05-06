Free Summer Meal Program to Return

With graduation on the horizon, Salina USD 305 is already preparing for the free summer meal program.

You can gear up for summer days by starting with a free, nutritious breakfast, then come back again for lunch.

Free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.00 and lunch for $5.00. Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program banner to view menus, activities and other information.

The Summer Food Program will operate June 3 – July 2, closed June 19.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd.

Cottonwood Elementary School, 215 S. Phillips Ave.

Sunset Elementary School, 1510 W. Republic Ave.

Lunch will be served: