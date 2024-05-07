Sever Weather Rolls Across the Area

A couple of rounds of severe weather dropped heavy rain. large hail, and tornadoes across Kansas Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms initially fired by late afternoon, then a second round fired later in the evening.

Rotating wall clouds produced funnels near Pawnee Rock in Pawnee County, and near Abilene, in Dickinson County, as tornado sirens sounded. There was also a funnel, and possible brief tornado touchdown, in Pottawatomie County.

Large hail, up to the size of half-dollars, fell across portions of Dickinson County including in Abilene.

In Salina, hail the size of dimes and pennies fell. Salina received .42 inches of rain.

More significant severe weather impacted areas to the south, especially across the border in Oklahoma where the National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for Barnsdall, Oklahoma, where at least one person was killed, as homes were left heavily damaged and power lines were down.

After the stormy start, the weather looks to be mild for the rest of the week.

Top photo via Chad Fink: A wall cloud near Gulf Road south of Abilene.