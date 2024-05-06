Local Election Field Taking Shape

With the filing deadline less than a month away, the election field in Salina and Saline County is starting to take shape.

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss tells KSAL News that normally the deadline to file to run for office is June 1st. Because this year June 1st is on a weekend, the filing deadline instead is June 3rd.

Doss says there are some key dates to remember leading up to the August primary election.

July 16th – Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information to participate in the 2024 primary election.

July 17th – First day of advance voting for the primary election. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin.

July 30th – Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot for the primary election.

August 5th – In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m. for the primary election.

August 6th – Primary election.

You must be registered as a Republican or a Democrat to vote in the primary election. Currently there are only two races in Saline County which will be on the primary ballot, both Republican. Saline County Commission District 3 and Saline County Attorney. Otherwise, there is at least one candidate filed for all of the open positions.

Once the primary election is complete, there are some key dated leading up to the November general election. They include:

October 15th – Deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information to participate in the 2024 general election.

October 16th – First day of advance voting. Advance ballots by mail are transmitted. In-person advance voting may begin.

October 29th – Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.

November 4th – In-person advance voting ends at 12:00 p.m.

November 5th – Election Day.

Doss adds that here office is currently looking for workers to help at the polls on election day, and is also looking for a full-time employee as well.

Here is the complete list of candidates who so far have filed to run for office in Saline County:

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracey Mann (R)

Paul Buskirk (D)

Kansas Senate District 24

J.R. Claeys (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Clarke Sanders (R)

Lori Blake (D)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Susan L Concannon (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

John Reynolds (R)

Cynthia Huebner (R)

Saline County Clerk

Jamie Doss (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

Saline County Sheriff

Roger Soldan (R)

Saline County Treasurer