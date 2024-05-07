Rural Minds Matter Awards

May is Mental Health Month, and in addition to Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) resources available to farmers and ranchers who are experiencing stress at www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter, KFB is rolling out two mental health advocate awards to honor the important work of individuals who are dedicated to advocating for mental health in rural Kansas communities.

Through the inaugural Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year and Young Advocate of the Year awards, KFB aims to shed light on the vital importance of mental health advocacy in underserved areas.

“We are excited to launch these awards to honor the outstanding contributions of individuals who are championing mental health awareness and support in rural Kansas,” Joe Newland, president of KFB says. “Their dedication serves as an inspiration to us all and highlights the importance of prioritizing mental well-being in our communities.”

In rural regions, access to mental health resources can often be limited, making the advocacy of individuals particularly crucial. By destigmatizing mental health, raising awareness and implementing inclusive strategies, these advocates play a pivotal role in fostering improved well-being within their communities.

The Rural Minds Matter Young Advocate of the Year award celebrates the outstanding efforts of individuals aged 18-35 who have demonstrated exceptional advocacy for mental health awareness and support within rural communities across Kansas. This award recognizes the significance of empowering this generation to address mental health challenges effectively.

Similarly, the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year award honors individuals above 35 who have exhibited remarkable dedication and leadership in advocating for mental health awareness and support within rural Kansas communities. This award underscores the substantial impact that experienced advocates have in addressing mental health stigmas and promoting access to resources and services in rural areas.

The selected recipients of both awards will receive:

Recognition: The Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year award will be presented at KFB’s Annual Meeting and the Rural Minds Matter Young Advocate of the Year award will be presented at the Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Both events are in Manhattan.

Visibility: Articles will be written about their mental health advocacy contributions to appear on www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter and www.kansaslivingmagazine.com.

Support: A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the Rural Minds Matter Advocate of the Year recipient and the Young Advocate of the Year will receive $500 to be used to continue their mental health advocacy efforts.

Nominations or applications for the awards require detailed information about the nominee’s involvement in mental health advocacy, challenges they’ve overcome, awareness-raising efforts, destigmatization strategies, collaborative initiatives, impacts, leadership qualities, recognitions received, testimonials and reasons for nomination. The deadline to submit applications is July 12.

For more information about the Rural Minds Matter awards and Kansas Farm Bureau’s mental health initiatives, please visit www.kfb.org/ruralmindsmatter.